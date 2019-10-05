Drizzle expected in Delhi-NCR: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Delhi and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are likely to receive rain showers on Saturday, predicted India Meteorological Department.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in the capital would hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius with relative humidity oscillating between 60 per cent to 64 per cent.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, heavy rainfall is likely to batter isolated places Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Rayalaseema Kerala and Mahe, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan and Goa may also witness a thunderstorm today. (ANI)

