Drone activity spotted again in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Drone activity was spotted here in Kaluchak and Kunjwani on Wednesday morning, police said.

"Two drones were spotted here in Kaluchak and Kunjwani this morning," police said.

Over the last week, at least five drone activities have been reported in Jammu.

On the intervening night of June 27 to 28, alert troops successfully thwarted two drone activities near Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, an Army official informed.

On Sunday morning, two blasts were carried out by drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed.

No damage to any equipment was reported. However, two personnel suffered minor injuries.

The Defence Minister has been monitoring the situation on the ground.



Earlier, he was briefed by the Vice Chief of Air Staff on the matter and has been constantly updated by the Air Force on the issue. (ANI)