Drone movement noticed in J-K's Mendhar sector along LoC: Sources

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Amid a surge in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army, drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday night, according to sources.



Earlier on Friday, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) sources, two drones came from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir at around 6 pm on Friday. BSF troops fired upon them.

Jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil. (ANI)

