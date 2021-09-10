Drone used to smuggle drugs into India, 6 kg heroin recovered by BSF

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel heard the sound of drone, fired at it and then seized 6 kg of heroin from the Indian-Pakistan border in the Amritsar area of Punjab.



BSF in their statement said that on the intervening night of September 9 and 10, a patrolling team of BSF troops recovered six packets of suspected heroin with a weight of over six kgs from the border security fence in the Amritsar sector. Vigilant forward troops heard the buzzing sound of the drone and as per drills, the troops fired on the object which went towards the Pakistan area. Thereafter search operation was carried out in the area and said contraband was seized.

"Anti-national elements are trying hard to smuggle drugs by adopting various modus operandi but the attempts are being foiled by troops of Border Security Force. The combined seizure of BSF and other sister agencies to date has been approx. 324.509 Kgs," said the public relations officer of BSF. (ANI)

