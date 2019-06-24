Drones being used in Kanpur to monitor traffic, prevent accidents

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): The administration is using drone cameras to monitor traffic and prevent accidents in the city, police said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Kanpur City, Sushil Kumar said, "To prevent deaths and injuries due to road accidents we are using drones to monitor the traffic. We also have police officials managing traffic at crossroads."

"The good thing about this drive is that all big and small officials are participating in it to make people aware about road safety. We are targetting 10 per cent reduction in cases of deaths due to accidents in the city," he added. (ANI)

