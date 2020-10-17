Drones being used to drop arms, drugs from across international border: NSG DG

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Drones are being used to drop arms and drugs from across the border, however, our security agencies have the ability to neutralize the threat, said Director General (DG), National Security Guard (NSG) SS Deswal.

"Drones are a security threat at the western border as they are being used to drop arms and drugs from across the international border. We have the system to identify and neutralize them," Deswal told ANI here on Friday.

Friday also marked the 36th Raising Day of the NSG, one of the premier security forces in the country.



The NSG is Federal Contingency force to deal with anti-terrorist activities.

The NSG is a force equipped and trained to deal wth specific situation and is therefore used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism.

Deswal who was already the DG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was given the additional charge of DG, NSG last month by the Centre. (ANI)

