Drones with night vision cameras to keep an eye on Maharashtra prisons

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Drones with night vision cameras will be deployed to ensure security, surveillance, and monitor the movements of inmates in prisons across Maharashtra prisons, an official said on Thursday.

A decision in this regard has been taken up by the Maharashtra State Prisons Department, according to which the project will be implemented in 12 major prisons of the state in the first phase.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Prison) Amitabh Gupta, the use of drones has been given priority to strengthening the security of prisons.

"The drones will monitor sensitive areas in different prisons, including during nighttime. The aim is to provide updates on the happenings and movements of prisoners," he said.



Enumerating the places where the project will be first applicable, the official said that it will include Nashik, Thane, and Nagpur among other cities.

"The practical application of drones will start in Yerwada, Kolhapur, Nashik, Sambhaji Nagar, Thane, Amravati, Nagpur, Kalyan and Chandrapur. The state government has given priority to the use of drones, as per the orders issued by the Central Home Ministry," he said.

The ADGP said that Maharashtra has become the second state after Uttar Pradesh to use drone cameras for the security of prisons.

"In addition to the use of drones for surveillance over prisons, special efforts are being made to ensure the safety of inmates. Drones will play an important role in monitoring these efforts," he said.

"As a result, eight central and two district prisons will be monitored by drones," the official added. All the drones which are developed are equipped with night vision cameras and are fully indigenous. (ANI)

