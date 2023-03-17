Droupadi Murmu presents President's colour to INS Dronacharya

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the President's Colour to INS Dronacharya in Kerala's Kochi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the maritime strength remains critical to India's strategic, military, economic and commercial interests.

"For a nation like India, the fifth largest economy in the world, with a long coastline, island territories and substantial seafaring population, having a strong and modern Navy is of very high importance," she said.

President Murmu said that for the last 75 years, a combat-ready, multi-dimensional and versatile Indian Navy has not only deterred our adversaries and safeguarded our maritime interests, but also enabled the creation of a peaceful periphery to facilitate socio-economic growth.



"The Nation is proud of the Indian Navy's commitment to protecting our maritime borders, securing our trade routes and rendering assistance during calamities," she added.

The President noted that over the years, the Indian Navy has developed significant capabilities to be a mission-deployed and response-ready force across the Indian Ocean Region, and be the 'First Responder' to any contingency, in our maritime neighbourhood. She said that the country looks up to the Navy to protect our maritime interests.

Speaking about her visit to INS Vikrant, just before the Colour presentation function, the President said that the indigenously built modern aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Today, India is among select few nations with the capacity of building an aircraft carrier with indigenous technology," she said.

She appreciated the entire team of the Indian Navy, Cochin Shipyard Limited and everyone associated with the journey of INS Vikrant and said that India is proud of the brave men and women of the Indian Navy for serving the nation with distinction and dedication. (ANI)

