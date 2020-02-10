Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A man was attacked by a drug addict in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area after he refused to give the latter money to buy narcotics, police said.
The incident took place on Saturday night near a hotel in Ghatkopar.
The injured has been identified as Sonu Sheikh who was attacked by the addict. He has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.
After denying to lend money to the addict, the latter attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, police said.
A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
An investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)
Drug addict attacks man in Mumbai, case registered
ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:03 IST
Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A man was attacked by a drug addict in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area after he refused to give the latter money to buy narcotics, police said.