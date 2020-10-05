Drug case: Bineesh Kodiyeri to appear before ED in Bengaluru

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 5 (ANI): Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the drug case in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Tuesday.



He was summoned by the ED for his alleged involvement with some of the accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case.

He was earlier questioned by the probe agency for over eight hours in Kochi. He has reached Bangaluru today. (ANI)

