Drug case: Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan taken for medical test after his arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drug case, has been taken for a medical check-up after which he will be produced before a court, officials said.

Multiple teams of the NCB, who are probing the drug case, are conducting raids in Mumbai since last night.

In a tweet, Malik said, "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary."



Meanwhile, the NCB also detained a foreign national from a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

As per the NCB, the man swallowed a powder-like substance which is suspected to be cocaine.

This input was given to the investigating agency by UK national Karan Sajnani, who was arrested on Saturday after 200 kilograms of ganja and other drugs were seized from his possession.

Sajnani was arrested along with Rahila Furniturewala, ex-manager of a Bollywood actress, and her sister Shaista Furniturewala.

Recently, Mumbai's renowned 'Muchhad Paanwala' was also arrested in connection with the drug case. Komal Rampal, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, was also interrogated by the NCB in Mumbai, regarding the same case. (ANI)

