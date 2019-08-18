Drug controller held for corruption, suspended

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The government on Sunday suspended Deputy Drug Controller Naresh Sharma after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held him for corruption.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the move is in lines with Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's (CDSCO) "policy of zero tolerance towards corruption".

"The CSDCO is committed to act stringently against any act of corruption," it said.

The ministry said that the action was taken after the CBI took him into the custody on August 16.

"Dr Naresh Sharma has been suspended with immediate effect. All stakeholders, public and officers shall take cognizance of the fact that CDSCO has the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption," it said. (ANI)

