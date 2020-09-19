Drug network case: Mangaluru Police arrests two persons from Kadri for possession of MDMA

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): Two persons, with possession of the prohibited drug MDMA, have been arrested in connection with a drug network case, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar said on Saturday.

"We have arrested two accused Akeel Nausheel and Kishore Aman Shetty from Kadri for possession of prohibited drug MDMA. Several others have been accused in this case. We are conducting a thorough investigation," Kumar said in a statement.

According to the police, Rs 1 lakh worth of material including MDMA powder, a bike, two mobile phones were seized from the possession of the accused persons.



The duo was arrested in an operation undertaken by the Central Crime Branch of the Mangalore Police and Economic and Narcotic Station Police wing.

"We have registered two cases of consumption and sale of drugs. Accused Akeel Nousheel was formerly a safety officer abroad. Kishore Aman Shetty was a dancer and choreographer. Akeel had been buying and selling narcotics with Nousheel. He was selling drugs from Bengaluru and Mumbai," the statement read.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

