Drug on cruise case: NCB vigilance team visits Cordelia cruise ship with Sameer Wankhede

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): With the Central Narcotics Control Bureau team taking over the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, the SIT team visited the Cordelia cruise ship on which an alleged rave party was held on October 2, informed the NCB on Monday.

According to NCB, the SIT team headed by Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh Sanjay Singh visited the Cordelia Cruise ship docked at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on Saturday, accompanied by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his team.

Wankhede also handed over the documents and other confiscated items to Singh. Singh and Wankhede were present on the cruise for 2 hours.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh, who is leading a vigilance team of the agency, left for Mumbai from Delhi airport on Monday.



The vigilance team had summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, to record his statement in the alleged payoff in the case today. The agency asked Sail to appear before it at 2 pm on Monday, said the NCB.

Gyaneshwar Singh is heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) which has been constituted to probe allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, who was recently granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning on Sunday, however, he could not appear citing fever.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

