Drug peddler accused Rohan Talwar tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Rohan Talwar, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in Mumbai in connection with a drug case, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.



Talwar has been admitted to JJ Hospital.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had detained Talwar for his alleged involvement in supplying drugs in Mumbai.

Earlier, a member of the NCB Special Investigatigation Team (SIT), which is probing a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

