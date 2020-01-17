Drug peddler arrested, 2kg heroin seized in West Bengal's Jadavpur

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorist Squad team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested one drug peddler and seized approximately 2 kg of heroin from his possession in Jadavpur.
According to the STF of Kolkata Police, the incident took place on Thursday.
A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 17, 2020 13:59 IST
