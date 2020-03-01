Drug peddler arrested, contraband substances recovered in J-K's Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): A drug peddler was arrested and contraband substances were recovered in an operation in Sopore, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday.

The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC after the operation.

"War on drugs. Police in Sopore arrested a drug peddler in recent action against drug dealings in the area. Contraband substances recovered. Case registered," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

