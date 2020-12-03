Drug peddler arrested for bringing LSD drug via darknet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): One person was arrested and a consignment of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) drug that he brought in from the Netherlands through the darknet into Bengaluru seized from him, police said on Thursday.



According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Central Crime Branch, "A drug peddler has been arrested after bringing LSD drug from the Netherlands through Darknet in Bengaluru. The drug has been seized."

In August 2020, the misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking was discussed as one of the key focal areas during the 4th meeting of the BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group. (ANI)

