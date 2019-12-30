Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Hyderabad police has arrested a drug peddler on December 28 and confiscated cocaine and other contraband from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Shaik Shahbaz (28), a native of Mumbai, who was attempting to sell the drugs to the customers near Lungerhouse Hyderabad.
Six grams of cocaine, 4 grams of MDMA and one weighing machine have been seized from his possession.
Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)
Drug peddler arrested in Hyderabad, cocaine & other contraband seized
ANI | Updated: Dec 30, 2019 01:43 IST
