Drug peddler arrested in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Acting on a piece of information, the Narcotic Cell succeeded to apprehend a notorious drug peddler from Kolkata's Amherst Street on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shamim (36) and the police has seized a huge quantity of brownish powder said to be heroin weighing about 800 grams from his possession, for which he could not render any satisfactory account.

The banned drug was kept inside eight separates transparent polythene packets by the accused.

A case has been registered against Shamim under Amherst Street Police Station after observing all legal formalities. (ANI)

