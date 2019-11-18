Drug peddler arrested with 1400 intoxicating injections in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): One person was arrested and a huge quantity of intoxicating medicines were recovered by police here on Monday.

The drug peddler has been identified as Danish Nazir Misger, a resident of Chatpora area of the district.

Misger's vehicle was intercepted at a checkpoint at Sontabugh by a police party headed by Pulwama SHO Masrat Ahmad.

As many as 1400 intoxicating injections alongwith Rs 27,000 cash "which seems to be part of the crime" were recovered from the vehicle, the police said.

A case has been registered at Pulwama Police Station under provisions of NDPS Act. (ANI)

