Drug peddler held in J-K's Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Awantipora Police has arrested a drug peddler along with contraband substance and booked him under the Public Safety Act (PSA).



Police said that an FIR has been registered against the drug peddler, Waseem Ahmad Trag, a resident of Tral at Police Station Awantipora, and he has been booked PSA.

Police have requested the residents of Tral, Awantipora, Pampore and Khrew to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in the neighbourhood area.

Last month, a man was apprehended with 300 grams of drugs from Dabbi village in Balakote of Mendhar subdivision of Poonch District, Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police had said. (ANI)

