Drug peddler held in J-K's Budgam, 8.5 kg poppy straw seized

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Budgam Police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 8.5 kg poppy straw from his possession from here in Jammu and Kashmir.

A case has been registered against the arrested person under relevant sections in Magam police station, Budgam Police said.

Derived from opium poppies, poppy straw are harvested when fully mature. Its seed pods are used for traditional opium extraction.

Further investigation underway. (ANI)