Drug peddler held in Mumbai, heroin seized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a 62-year-old drug peddler from Vasai railway station in Mumbai and seized 70 grams of heroin from his possession on Wednesday.



According to NCB officials, the accused was nabbed when he was traveling from Mathura to Panvel.

NCB has registered a case and an investigation is underway.

NCB has been conducting successive raids and extensive anti-narcotics drive in Mumbai and suburbs in order to curb the drug menace. (ANI)

