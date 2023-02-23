Drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Kulgam, contraband substance recovered

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): Kulgam Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2 kg charas and 3.87 gram of heroin-like contraband in Kulgam district on Thursday.

According to police, the arrested men have been identified as Ubaid Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Sangam and M Yaqoob Malik, a resident of Arwani.

The police have registered an FIR against the drug peddlers.

Taking to Twitter, the District Police Kulgam said, "Kulgam police arrested 02 drug peddlers Ubaid Ahmad Sofi R/O Sangam & M Yaqoob Malik R/O Arwani and recovered 02 KG of Charas and 03.87 gram of Heroin like contraband. FIR No.23/2023 and FIR No.07/2023 registered at PS Qazigund/Yaripora and investigation taken up."



Further details are awaited on the matter.

In a similar incident, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 25 kg Ganja-like contraband substance in Kulgam district.

The drug peddler was identified as Abdul Rashid Dar who hails from Shamsipora.

The police had registered the case under NDPS Act against the accused.

Taking to Twitter Kulgam Police tweeted, "War against drugs continue" Kulgam police arrested a drug peddler #Abdul Rashid Dar R/O Shamsipora, at #Adigan & recovered 25 Kg of #Ganja like contraband. FIR No.06/2023 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act stands registered at PS DH Pora & an investigation has been taken up. @KashmirPolice @DigSkr." (ANI)

