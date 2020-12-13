Drug peddler's house demolished in Bhopal; accused, sons on the run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Acting on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's directions to curb the rising drug menace in the state, Bhopal Municipal Corporation demolished an illegal four-storey house of a local drug peddler in Itwara area on Sunday morning.

Accused Hukumchandra Chakbandhiya and his sons Sumit, Aman, Shanu and Nikhil, who are also involved in the illegal trade, are absconding.

Chakbandhiya, who has been indulged in drug peddling since 1993, carries a bounty of Rs 8,000 on the head. As per police records, more than a dozen cases are registered against him and his sons.



A heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

SDM Jamil Khan said Chief Minister Chauhan has directed the authorities to take stringent actions against the drug mafia. "Since the property is constructed without valid documents and permission, we are demolishing it."

Additional Superintendent of Police (Zone III) R S Mishra said it is a drive against people involved in drug peddling.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chauhan had called an emergency meeting with senior officers on Friday to discuss strategies to curb the rising drug menace in the state. (ANI)

