Drug peddlers, invovled in Sonali Phogat case, hail from Goa: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Thursday stated that the drug peddlers, involved in the Sonali Phogat case, are all from Goa but the main accused is still not caught.

"After an enquiry with all the drug consumers in our area, we got to know that their peddlers are Pritish Narayan and Adwin and both of them are from Goa," stated Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand.

"Our team went to Goa and caught Pritish but were unable to arrest Adwin. During the Sonali Phogat case, the Goa Police named Adwin as one of the suspects. We got to know that all the peddlers involved in the case are from Goa only," he added.



CV Anand further alleged that whenever Hyderabad Police tried to contact Goa Police, they did not cooperate with them.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

The actor, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. (ANI)

