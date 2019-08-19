Drug peddling case: Mumbai court convicts ex-IPS officer Saji Mohan, bodyguard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Monday convicted ex-IPS officer Saji Mohan and his bodyguard in a 2009 drug peddling case.

Saji Mohan has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

The court, meanwhile, acquitted one person who was accused in the same case.

Mohan was arrested by the ATS in the year 2009 with 44 kilograms of drugs, including 12 kilograms of heroin.

Mohan was working in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kerala at the time of his arrest.

Following his arrest by the ATS, a probe was launched in Chandigarh where he was working as the Zonal Director in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chandigarh.

Mohan was also allegedly found involved in a pilferage case and a local court in Chandigarh sentenced him to 13 years in prison in the year 2013. (ANI)

