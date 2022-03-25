Drug trafficker shot in leg as he tries to escape police custody in Assam

Karbi Anglong (Assam), March 25 (ANI): A drug trafficker was shot in his leg when he allegedly attacked policemen and attempted to escape from the police custody in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Karbi Anglong district police had set up a checkpoint in front of SBI Khatkhati on Thursday night and later, detained the suspect while he was trying to cross the checkpoint on foot.

On carrying out a thorough search of the person, the police team had recovered 40 soapboxes containing approximately half a kilogram of heroin from his possession.

John Das, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district told ANI that the apprehended person was identified as Bimal Paul and during preliminary interrogation, he informed that the consignment was to be delivered at Sukhanjan area under Bokajan police station.



"As such, a team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Khatkhati police station and staff proceeded to Sukhanjan area and on the way, the accused person attacked Sub-Inspector Nitul Saikia and forcibly got down from the vehicle. Sub-Inspector Nitul Saikia also tried to stop the accused but the accused assaulted him and he crossed the highway."

"He tried to stop him after firing one round in the air but the accused did not stop. Finally, one round was fired aiming at his leg and the accused got bullet injury," John Das said.

The injured drug trafficker was immediately shifted to Bokajan CHC for treatment.

"Sub-Inspector Nitul Saikia was also admitted to Bokajan CHC," John Das said.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

