Drugs business flourished in Maharashtra under former CM Fadnavis' tenure, alleges Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik on Monday alleged that drugs business in the state flourished under former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' tenure.



Addressing a press conference in Mumbai today, Malik said, "One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was the financial head of a famous River song by former Chief Minister's wife Amrita Fadnavis. Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure."

Malik further demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or judicial probe into the issue. "This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," he added. (ANI)

