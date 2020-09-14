Drugs case: NCB searches at residence of alleged peddler Suryadeep Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of alleged drug peddler Suryadeep Malhotra in Mumbai in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to NCB officials, raids were also conducted at several other locations in Mumbai in connection with the case. Officials said that Suryadeep will be brought to the NCB office.

The NCB had yesterday apprehended a person identified as Karam Jeet Singh Anand in connection with the drug case after Ganja was recovered from his possession.

Dywan Anthony Fernandes along with two persons has been apprehended from Dadar (West), Mumbai, who used to supply ganja, the NCB had earlier said and added that in this case 500 grams of ganja has been recovered.



It said, in further development Ankush Arenja, age 29 years of Powai was also apprehended who is a receiver of contraband from Karam Jeet and also supplies it to arrested accused Anuj Keshwani and 42 grams of charas and cash of Rs 1,12,400 has been recovered from him.

NCB, Sub Zone, Goa has apprehended Chris Costa in the same case. Further investigation is still going on. NCB acknowledges the role of Sameer Wankhede ZD Mumbai in the team for these operations, a press note had said.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)(ANI)

