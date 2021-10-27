Drugs in balanced quantity need of life, should be allowed like alcohol, gutkha, tobacco with tax: KTS Tulsi

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Amidst the high-octane drugs-on-the-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Wednesday said drugs in balanced quantity is the need of life and they should be allowed to consume like alcohol, gutkha and tobacco by paying tax.

Speaking to ANI, Tulsi said, "Drugs are a part of everyone's life and on many occasions, drugs reduce the pain of life. Alcohol, tobacco, gutkha also do harm. But these drugs are allowed to consume by paying tax. Then why not on drugs? Drugs are allowed to be used after-tax collection. On many occasions, drugs have to be taken through medicine and if this is needed, then why not the use of drugs should be approved."

Tulsi, advocated for allowing taking drugs in a balanced quantity. He believes that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) should be reformed as it is used to harass people many times.



"The NDPS Act is often misused to harass opponents regarding the use of drugs in more or less quantity. The law of NDPS Act needs to be reformed," he added.

Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 3 in a drugs case. An Narcotics Control Bureau team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing. (ANI)

