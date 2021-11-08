Drugs-on-cruise case: All those needed including Prabhakar Sail will be questioned, says top NCB officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team, led by NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh, arrived in Mumbai on Monday.

Earlier in the day, he was seen at the Delhi airport.

Speaking to media persons, Singh said, "I will not take names but all those who are needed will be called (for questioning). I expect Prabhakar Sail to come today (for questioning)."



The vigilance team had summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, to record his statement in the alleged payoff in the case today. The agency asked Sail to appear before it at 2 pm on Monday, said NCB.

Gyaneshwar Singh is heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) which has been constituted to probe allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. (ANI)

