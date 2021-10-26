Drugs on cruise case: Gosavi did not pay me my salary, alleges Prabhakar Sail

Mumbai [Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Prabhakar Sail, a witness of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise drugs case on Tuesday alleged that he was asked by Kiran Gosavi to "collect money" from the Haji Ali area in Mumbai.

Sail said, "Kiran Gosavi asked me collect money from Haji Ali area... and return home."

Addressing the media, Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Gosavi, another witness in the case, said, "I joined duty on July 22. On September 6, it was my elder daughter's birthday. So on September 5, I asked Gosavi to pay my salary as discussed. He asked me to leave for the day saying he would arrange money by night. I did not call him until next day evening"

"Later when I called him, he said he could not arrange the amount. Then later on the same day, I received Rs 5,000 through online mode from Gosavi's friend Amar who resides in Kolkata."

Sail further said that he received Rs 10,000 from Gosavi on the subsequent Saturday of the same week.



"Earlier on August 30 this year, he digitally paid Rs 3,000 to my wife and wished her on the occasion of her birthday. So, in total, I received Rs 18,000 from him," he stated.

"I am only standing up for myself and want the truth to come out," he added.

Notably, Sail has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

