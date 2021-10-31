Drugs-on-cruise case: Munmun Dhamecha to be released from jail today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Munmun Dhamecha, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case along with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, will be released from jail on Sunday.

The release order of Dhamecha was put in the bail box outside Byculla jail late on Saturday evening after the bond process of her release was completed.

Earlier on Friday, the Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order and asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha-- to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.



On Thursday, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who are accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, were granted bail by the court following the three-day hearing in the case.

Munmun Dhamecha was kept at Byculla women prison, while Aryan Khan and another accused Arbaaz Merchant were lodged at the Arthur Road Jail.

The three were arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

