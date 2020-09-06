Drugs worth Rs 13.05 lakhs seized in Bengaluru, two held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI): Bengaluru Police arrested two persons including Nigerian national and seized drugs including ganja, ecstasy pills and hashish oil worth Rs 13.05 lakhs from their possession.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, the Bengaluru City police north division has seized 2.5 kg ganja, 20 grams of MDMA, 10 ecstasy pills and 530 gms of hashish oil valued at Rs 13.05 lakhs.

The accused identified as Samson and John have been booked under 20(b) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per the information that the duo was trying to sell the drugs near BMS engineering Hostel at around 10.15 today morning under the limits of Hanumanta Nagar Police station. (ANI)

