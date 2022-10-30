Drugs worth Rs 15 cr seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong, 2 held

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], October 30 (ANI): Assam Police on Saturday seized a consignment of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in Karbi Anglong district for it.

The drugs were recovered from a vehicle coming from Manipur. Police had information about the transit of drugs consignment. Accordingly, a Naka checking was set up at Dilai Tiniali under Bokajan sub-division.

"A vehicle bearing registration number UP-14BV-4234 was intercepted which was coming from Manipur and after a thorough search of the vehicle we recovered approximately 4 kg of Morphine which was hidden in the back side of the vehicle," said Bokajan Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) John Das.



Police also arrested two drug peddlers who were identified as Hemkholal Lunkin (37) and Jangminlal Haokip (38). Both the arrested are hailing from Manipur.

The police official also said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at Rs 15 crore.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act. The investigation is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 crore in Karbi Anglong district. Police also apprehended four drug peddlers and seized two vehicles. (ANI)

