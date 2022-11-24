Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized from bus stand in West Bengal, one arrested

Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Narcotic Cell of West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler from Balurghat and seized Yaba drugs worth Rs 20 lakh from his possession.



Acting on a tip-off, the Narcotic Cell of CID conducted a raid at Balurghat Public Bus Stand and arrested a drug peddler namely Ranjan Paul (33). According to West Bengal CID, Paul is a resident of Krishmot village in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

CID seized 820 grams (approx 8000 pieces) of Yaba tablets believed to be Methamphetamine (Madness drug) having a market value of Rs 20 lakh from Paul.

On being asked, Paul admitted before the Narcotic Cell of CID that he was habituated to smuggling such tablets from Dhubri, Assam and was scheduled to be delivered at Malda in West Bengal. A case has been registered under NDPS Act. (ANI)

