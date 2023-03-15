Drugs worth Rs 32 lakh seized in Meghalaya, 3 apprehended

East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], March 15 (ANI): The police of East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Wednesday seized drugs worth Rs 32 lakh and apprehended three drug peddlers.

According to the Meghalaya police, acting on a tip-off, East Jaintia Hills district police on Wednesday intercepted a vehicle at the Ladrymbai area in the district and seized a large quantity of heroin worth Rs 32 lakh from the vehicle.

Police also apprehended three persons and recovered Rs 54,000 cash, three mobile phones and also seized the car.



Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said, "Earlier on Tuesday, a police team of East Jaintia Hills district seized 72 kg of cannabis from a vehicle and nabbed two persons."



"The seized cannabis was concealed in the secret chamber of the car. The investigation is on for leads on linkages," the Meghalaya DGP added.

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a truck carrying processed betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakh from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district, BSF said in a statement on Monday.

The operation was carried out by the 172 Battalion of the BSF on Sunday. Two persons were also arrested in connection with the case, the BSF said in the statement.

Both the arrested persons are residents of Assam's Karimganj and were intercepted while they were coming from the Kalain area.

"Acting on a specific tip-off on March 12, 2023, vigilant troops of 172 Bn BSF Meghalaya intercepted a truck carrying a huge quantity of betel nuts worth Rs 90 Lakhs from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district. Both the persons were apprehended and betel nuts were seized as they could neither justify the presence of a huge quantity of betel nut in the truck nor they could produce any valid documents regarding the consignment," BSF said.

The arrested persons and seized items were handed over to Umkiang Police Station for further action. (ANI)

