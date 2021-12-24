Drugs worth Rs 40 cr destroyed by Assam Police in Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): Huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 40 crores were destroyed by the Assam Police at drugs disposal program on Friday at the Police Reserve ground, Junitilla in Karimganj district of Assam.



"3.162 kgs of heroin, 111256 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, 2172 kgs of ganja and 451505 YABA tablets worth around 40 crores were destroyed today," tweeted Karimganj Police.





"Drugs have no place in our society and we will obliviate such materials from Assam," read another tweet.

The drugs disposal programme was a part of an ongoing drive by the Assam Police against Drugs. (ANI)

