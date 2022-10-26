Drugs worth Rs 632 cr to be destroyed today in presence of Amit Shah in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair an all-important meeting on Wednesday evening at Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar in the presence of several Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and administrators to discuss several important matters concerning regional security.

"Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Gandhinagar at 5 pm," sources aware of the development told ANI.



The sources said that the Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and administrators from Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu are likely to be present in the meeting today.

"Many matters will be discussed about the security and preparedness of the states in the western and central States and Union Territories," the sources told ANI.



Continuing with its fight against drug trafficking, more drugs will be destroyed today in the presence of Shah and other dignitaries.

"A total of 12,438.96 Kgs of drugs valued at Rs 632.68 crores will be destroyed in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah," sources told ANI.

Two weeks ago, drugs and narcotic substances worth 40000 kgs were destroyed in Guwahati in Amit Shah's presence by the northeastern States.

Under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) set itself up for a special mission for 75 days to mark India's 75th year of independence to destroy atleast 75,000 kgs of confiscated drugs.

This target was achieved well in advance within 60 days. So far more than a lakh kgs of drugs and narcotics have been destroyed.

The Union Home Minister had started this mission by destroying more than 31000 kgs of drugs by pressing the button on July 30 this year in Chandigarh. (ANI)

