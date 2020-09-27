Drugs worth Rs 6.4 crore seized in Assam

Chandel (Assam) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Assam Rifles on Saturday intercepted a huge narcotics consignment near Moltuk in Chandel district, Inspector General of Assam Rifles said.



Based on a specific intelligence input regarding likely movement of narcotics consignment across India Myanmar border from Myanmar to Assam, the troops deployed launched a swift operation in the area of Moltuk.

While carrying out extensive search operation in the forest area around Moltuk village, narcotics items seized 670 grams of heroin and 1,24,000 WIY tablets worth Rs 6.4 crores.

The narcotics have been handed over to Chandel Police for further disposal and investigation. (ANI)

