Drunk driving cases: 586 booked in one day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Tightening the noose on drunk drivers, Hyderabad traffic police conducted special drive on the intervening night of 29-30 November and pinned down 586 persons and booked them for driving under the influence of liquor under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City told ANI, that 50 teams were deployed and 5998 drivers were checked out of which 586 drivers were found under the influence of alcohol were booked.

"To prevent the occurrence of more accidents due to personal negligence or due to drunken drive, on November 29, Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a mammoth special drive against drunken drive from 9 pm to 1 am at 50 different spots in Hyderabad City," he elucidated.

All SIs, Inspectors, ACPs, Addl. DCPs of Traffic branch was part of the 50 teams constituted to keep of people in inebriated off the roads.

Apart from traffic personnel, six platoons consisting of 120 ranks of City Armed Reserve police also participated in this drive. Each team conducted enforcement against the drunken drive and also thoroughly checked heavy vehicles like Lories, Water Tankers, Buses, JCBs and DCM van etc

The official told that the Hyderabad Traffic Police has booked 25915 cases against drunk drivers and 4260 respondents were imprisoned and 21655 respondents fined by the court in the year 2019 so far. (ANI)

