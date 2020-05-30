Drunk man climbs tower in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): A person, who was in an inebriated condition, climbed a cell tower at Ramakuppam here on Friday, alleging that police have colluded with his creditor.

"Narayana Swamy is a resident of Muddanapalle village, Ramakuppam. He has borrowed approximately Rs 40,000 from a person named Lokesh. For the past some days, Lokesh was demanding to pay him the money, and verbal brawls were going on. Today, he (Narayana Swamy) climbed a cell tower near the police station in a drunk condition. The police somehow got him down by 4 pm," Ramakuppam sub-inspector Prasad said.

"Narayana Swamy was alleging against police that they are colluded with Lokesh and harassing him. But the police deny those allegations. Narayana Swamy is indebted to Lokesh. A case will be filed," he added. (ANI)

