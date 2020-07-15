Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): An inebriated man was rescued by police and fire department staff on Monday, July 13 near Mula Lanka village in CK Dinne mandal of Kadapa district after he fell into a 100-feet deep dilapidated well, fire department official said.
The rescuers pulled him out with ropes and sent him to a local government hospital in an ambulance. His hand got fractured and he also suffered a slight head injury, Kadapa District Fire Officer M Bhoopal Reddy said.
"Bhukya Kishore Naik (26) was in a drunken condition and fell down in a well which is in dilapidated condition near Mula Lanka village in CK Dinne mandal. CK Dinne Sub Inspector Rajeswar Reddy sent us information at around 3 pm on Monday after which our Station Fire Officer P Basi Reddy and his team rushed to the spot and rescued Naik."
Naik is safe and out of danger, he added. (ANI)
Drunk man rescued after falling into dilapidated well in Andhra Pradesh
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 07:01 IST
