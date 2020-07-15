Drunk man rescued after falling into dilapidated well in Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): An inebriated man was rescued by police and fire department staff on Monday, July 13 near Mula Lanka village in CK Dinne mandal of Kadapa district after he fell into a 100-feet deep dilapidated well, fire department official said.

The rescuers pulled him out with ropes and sent him to a local government hospital in an ambulance. His hand got fractured and he also suffered a slight head injury, Kadapa District Fire Officer M Bhoopal Reddy said.

"Bhukya Kishore Naik (26) was in a drunken condition and fell down in a well which is in dilapidated condition near Mula Lanka village in CK Dinne mandal. CK Dinne Sub Inspector Rajeswar Reddy sent us information at around 3 pm on Monday after which our Station Fire Officer P Basi Reddy and his team rushed to the spot and rescued Naik."

Naik is safe and out of danger, he added. (ANI)

