Drunken woman damages three cars in Pune's Ramnagar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 21 (ANI): In an unusual incident caught on CCTV camera, a woman was seen hitting her car repeatedly against the other car that was parked on the roadside in Pune's Ramnagar area here on Tuesday.

The woman was reportedly drunk when this incident happened and she has damaged three cars.

"A woman driver with her Duster car has damaged three cars in an inebriated condition and when we went there to arrest her, she started abusing the police officials and even the locals who were present there," said Ramnath Pokle, additional commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchawad.

A case has been registered against her and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

