screenshot from a CCTV footage where a woman is seen damaging the other car
screenshot from a CCTV footage where a woman is seen damaging the other car

Drunken woman damages three cars in Pune's Ramnagar

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 21 (ANI): In an unusual incident caught on CCTV camera, a woman was seen hitting her car repeatedly against the other car that was parked on the roadside in Pune's Ramnagar area here on Tuesday.
The woman was reportedly drunk when this incident happened and she has damaged three cars.
"A woman driver with her Duster car has damaged three cars in an inebriated condition and when we went there to arrest her, she started abusing the police officials and even the locals who were present there," said Ramnath Pokle, additional commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchawad.
A case has been registered against her and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:05 IST

Centre has no proposal to make Hyderabad a Union Territory:...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said there was no plan of the Centre to make Hyderabad a Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:01 IST

Thackeray expresses condolence after party worker commits...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted a condolence message for one of his party worker who allegedly committed suicide after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a notice to Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:01 IST

MP: Woman in Sheopur claims husband gave 'triple talaq' after 14...

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A man allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife of 14 years and kicked her out of their house here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:50 IST

New health warnings on tobacco products packs from Sept 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Rules, 2008.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:49 IST

Vishakhapatnam: Police bust two gangs dealing with old and...

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Police on Tuesday busted two gangs in Vishakhapatnam dealing with fake and demonetised currencies and arrested 17 persons, incuding two women in this connection.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:49 IST

CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects relief camp at Usmanpur

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected a relief camp at Usmanpur on the east bank of the Yamuna on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

Northern Railways announce diversion of four trains due to floods

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and flooding, Northern Railways on Wednesday announced diversion of multiple trains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

RJD MLA demands Tejashwi Yadav be made party's national president

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): RJD leader and MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday demanded that Tejashwi Yadav be made the party's national president.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:34 IST

India opens up 137 mountain peaks for mountaineering, trekking

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced the opening of 137 mountain peaks situated in Jammu and Kashmir Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim for mountaineering and trekking. The proposal to open the peaks in the Himalayan states was under consideration

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:20 IST

Bihar: Advocate shot dead near Buxar Civil Court

Buxar (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): An advocate was shot dead on Wednesday by unidentified assailants here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:15 IST

Haryana: Liquor smuggler held, 1050 boxes of alcohol seized

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police on Wednesday said to have seized 1050 boxes of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:12 IST

UP cops prompt action saves life of a man in Hardoi

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Acting promptly on an emergency call, a constable here saved the life of a man by giving him Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to restore his breath.

Read More
iocl