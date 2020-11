Dry weather likely over North K'taka till Nov 14, Bengaluru to receive rain on 12, 13

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): Dry weather is likely to continue in Northern Karnataka till Saturday, while isolated rainfall is likely over South Interior and coastal Karnataka from Thursday to Saturday, CS Patil, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru informed on Tuesday.



"North Interior Karnataka is very likely to continue dry weather upto November 14. South Interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka are very likely to experience isolated rainfall from 12th to 14th November. Bengaluru is also very likely to experience rain on 12th and 13th November," Patil said. (ANI)