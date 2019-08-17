DRZ(North) organises awareness campaign on Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Directorate Resettlement Zone (North) organised an awareness campaign on Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) at the ECHS polyclinic in Udhampur on Saturday.

"Veterans from Udhampur and adjoining areas participated in the mission towards the conservation of water. The JSA aims at making water conservation a Jan Andolan through asset creation and extensive communication," an official statement said.

"An important part of the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' is that it will focus on five aspects - water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies/ tanks, reuse and recharge structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation," it said.

Director, DRZ (North) stressed upon the need for educating people at village-level about the importance of saving water, showing them effective ways and techniques and how they can play a leading role in taking the initiatives forward.

He urged the veterans in seizing the initiative and being a role model for the society in sensitizing the environment towards honing their skills, ensuring their participation and ownership in managing local water bodies and continuing this practice on a daily basis to ensure efficient water conservation measures. (ANI)

