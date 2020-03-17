DSGMC bans entry of foreigners who didn't stay in India for 15 days amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday decided to ban the entry of foreigners who have not completed their 15 days stay in India in all gurdwaras here with immediate effect to check the transmission of coronavirus.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that only foreigners who are staying in India for more than 15 days will be allowed to visit gurdwara premises.

He said that all langar served by individuals or different Sikh organisations in a separate place will not be allowed in gurdwara premises.

"People who are preparing langar are advised on how to de-infect themselves before entering the premises. No foreigner is allowed who had not been in India for the last 15 days. No food is allowed to be served outside the gurudwara premises," Sirsa stated.

"Every 'sewadar' has to wash hands for at least 20 seconds before entering the premises," he added.

Sirsa informed that all the railings, lifts and chairs among others which are used by devotees will be disinfected as precautionary and preventive measures.

He further stated that all the "non-Sikhs/Shahzdhari Sikhs who visit gurdwaras regularly have been advised to bring their own headscarf to cover their head which is mandatory to gain entry in the main hall and told that gurdwara authorities have discontinued providing headscarf in all Delhi gurdwaras to visiting devotees as a preventive measure to check transmission of coronavirus."

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 help desk has been set up at New Delhi railway station to screen passengers for coronavirus. (ANI)

