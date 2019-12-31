DSGMC chief seeks Centre's intervention in 'forceful expulsion' of Sikhs from MP villages

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Centre in connection with the alleged forceful expulsion of Sikhs from the villages in Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement, Sirsa, while demanding the intervention of Union Home Minister Shah in the matter, said: "The Union government should act fast to protect the lives and properties of Sikhs residing in the villages of Madhya Pradesh."

Sirsa also demanded strong action against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the government for allegedly patronising such violent actions against the Sikhs in the state.

"It is shocking to know that (Chief Minister) Nath, who is the main culprit of the 1984 Sikh genocide, is patronising violent protests against the Sikhs in some villages."

He further alleged the perpetrators have been given police protection and they are openly raising slogans to expel the Sikhs from these villages and usurp their properties.

"On one hand the country has passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and is inviting Sikhs from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to come to India where they will get protection against all abuses, on the other, the occurrence of incidents like this have raised concern in the community," said Sirsa.

Sirsa also announced that a delegation from the DSGMC will visit the affected people soon, which will provide support to them. (ANI)

